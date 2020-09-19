Kim Kardashian's Weekly Round Up: See What The Beauty Mogul Was Up To This Week

Being a social media influencer and an entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian enjoys major fan-following on social media. The influencer also makes sure to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day activities. Here's a glimpse at Kim Kardashian's weekly activities. Take a look.

Kim Kardashian freezes her Instagram and Facebook accounts

Social media influencer, reality television star, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently decided to freeze her Instagram and Facebook account to take a stand against the spread of hate and misinformation on social media. The influencer posted a ‘stop hate’ post along with a long note describing why she has taken this step. Kim stated that she loves connecting with her fans through these social media platforms but she does not wish to stay silent when hate and propaganda are being openly spread on these platforms. She also wrote that this can be a serious threat to democracy as it divides the country in context to responses and opinion. She also urged people to join her in the movement as it is the necessity of the hour.

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West even after his recent Twitter rant

As per a report published in the US Weekly, Kim Kardashian is still supporting her husband and rapper Kanye West even after his recent Twitter rant. The report further stated that the beauty mogul knows that Kanye West is suffering from bipolar disorder and still wishes to hold onto her marriage with him, as she knows that the rapper is ‘unconventional’. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian wants to ‘understand’ where Kanye comes from. This report came after Kanye West's recent Twitter rant about his demands to get released from his recording and music-publishing deals with Universal Music Group.

Kim Kardashian confronts Kourtney in KUWTK trailer

Recently, a new trailer of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians released. The trailer shows glimpses of a lot of things from tackling broken relationships to the coronavirus pandemic. However, what caught major attention was Kim Kardashian confronting Kourtney Kardashian about a pregnancy. Towards the end of the trailer, the video showcases the entire Kardashian-Jenner family get-together. At this time Kim confronts Kourtney about her pregnancy as she says, "Scott said that y’all are going for baby no 4, is that serious? I wanna know.” On hearing this, Kourtney was left speechless without any reaction.

Kim Kardashian defends her SKIMS maternity collection

Kim Kardashian recently launched the new line for her SKIMS shapewear which is particularly for pregnant women. The SKIMS collection faced a major backlash as netizens pointed out that Kim is trying to pressure pregnant women to hide their natural body during pregnancy. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her clarification regarding the SKIMS controversy.

In a long Instagram story, Kim Kardashian wrote "To anyone who has an issue with maternity solution wear, and if you haven't been pregnant before" explaining how difficult it is to carry extra weight during pregnancy. She also said that her new collection of shapewear does not "slim" but helps support the expectant mother's body better. Kim also explained that the shapewear gives "comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean".

