Kim Kardashian Has Spoiled North & Chicago West With THESE Expensive Things

Kim Kardashian is a devoted and loving mother. Like every other mother in this world, she never misses an opportunity to pamper her kids with gifts and expensive gestures. Not every mother can afford gifts of this calibre.

Times when Kim Kardashian "overindulged" her kids

Diamond earrings

Kim Kardashian pierced her baby’s ear when she was 1 year old. Piercing a child’s ear can be controversial but gifting them diamonds earrings is a tad excessive. The supermodel does not care what the world thinks while she pampers her child. Not every kid in this world can afford to wear diamond earrings when they are just 1 year old.

Tad excessive? Kim Kardashian buys baby North West diamond earrings for her first birthday http://t.co/hRumoPTw1q pic.twitter.com/7515XYSpiG — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 16, 2014

Birkin Bag

Kim Kardashian bought her daughter a $ 10,000 worth of Birkin Bag. Yes, you heard that right. North West loves to borrow from mom’s closet like any other kid of her age.

Mini Mercedes

Kim Kardashian gifted a mini Mercedes on Chicago’s 1 year birthday. The car is a replica of the life-size version that Kim has. Though the replica does not cost as much as the real one, still it is quite expensive for a child’s gift. Kim's daughter Chicago West seems to love the gift too much.

Disneyland

It is not always about expensive gifts but sometimes it is about expensive parties too. Kim had Disneyland shut down so that North West can have a free reign on rides. Kim has truly spoiled her kids with indulgences such as these.

