Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Divorce To Be Chronicled In The Final Episodes Of KUWTK!

The long-running show Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air its last season in March 2021 where fans will see the Kardashians and Jenners for the last time. With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is being disclosed publicly, many fans were curious whether the Keeping Up With The Kardashians' episodes will cover anything about the divorce. The high profiled divorce will be discussed in the latest season of KUWTK according to the reports from Page Six.

According to Cosmopolitan, the last season has already been shot and it involves a great amount of personal and emotional moments involving the family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was the most talked about topic when the last season of KUWTK was announced. The divorce will be discussed in the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episodes.

Also Read: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Shoot Ends & Kim Kardashian Is Beyond Emotional

Also Read: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Season Premiere Date Out

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce

Kim and Kanye’s divorce is estimated to involve around 2.1 billion dollars considering the huge net worth of both celebrities. The couple got married seven years ago and has four kids together. According to the reports from Page Six, the divorce will be shown in the final episodes of KUWTK where Kim will be seen discussing her divorce as Kanye will not be featured in the show. The Kardashian family wanted to end their 14 years long run on television with an impact, which is why they have decided to cover the controversial divorce in the show.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Marriages: Here Are Details On How Many Times Has Kim Been Married

Also Read: Did Kanye West Cheat On Kim Kardashian? Find Out What The Netizens Have To Say

Kim Kardashian's net worth

Considering the net worth of both the high profiled celebrities, fans were curious about the amount that Kim and Kanye would be dealing with in their divorce. With a combined net worth of over 2.1 billion dollars, according to Forbes, Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be around 750 million dollars because of KKW beauty, her makeup brand, and her investments. Yeezy owned by Kanye is estimated to be 1.26 billion dollars while the couple together owns properties worth 70 million dollars.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.