Did Kanye West Cheat On Kim Kardashian? Find Out What The Netizens Have To Say

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were shocked when the news of their separation surfaced. A report in Page Six revealed that Kim and Kanye have decided to separate after eight years of marriage based on information from sources close to the couple. The report also revealed that the 40-year-old reality television star has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser to navigate the divorce settlement. As fans on social media are still trying to process the news and trying to understand what is up with their favourite celebrity couple, several rumours have been making rounds on social media. One of the most bizarre rumour suggests that Kanye West was involved with Jeffree Star which led to the couple’s separation. Find out, “Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star?”

Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star?

Kanye West and Jeffree Star's link-up rumours have trumped all other bizarre ones. According to a report by Insider, YouTuber and beauty entrepreneur Jeffree Star has responded to the bizarre, trending rumour that he and Kanye West had a romantic entanglement. The 35-year-old beauty guru responded to these rumours in typical Jeffree Star fashion. He neither confirmed nor denied the rumour but used it as an opportunity to promote his own image. Star posted a new picture on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday with the caption "I'm ready for Sunday Service," poking fun at the rapper's well-known Christian gathering.

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

Star, who is a YouTuber with nearly 17 million subscribers, is also a well-known makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur. He is the CEO of makeup company Jeffree Star Cosmetics. So far there is no evidence Star and West have ever even met, let alone dated. Kanye West cheating rumours have been rife ever since the news about Kim and Kanye’s separation surfaced. Some rumours have suggested that Kim is now dating CNN political commentator Van Jones.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kanye West and Jeffree Star link up the rumour

I'm telling my kids this is Kanye west and Jeffree star 🙂 pic.twitter.com/YMOT1eug7K — ✰ Asian INVASION ✰ (@annaxhoang) January 7, 2021

Twitter going from Kim’s divorce, to Kanye and Jeffree Star’s entanglement to a civil war to Area 51 all in 6 hours pic.twitter.com/aw7c0XBz4F — Samina 🌸 (@Saminaaxoxo) January 6, 2021

Nobody:



Kanye West and Jeffree Star: pic.twitter.com/nmReYtM3ET — Zack (@iamzdf2121) January 6, 2021

Taylor Swift watching all the jeffree star and kanye west drama pic.twitter.com/Dus20eWvYt — 𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖆 *:･ﾟ✧*:･♡ﾟ✧ (@sarasimpsuga) January 6, 2021

congrats jeffree star and kanye west on ur new son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F9ivMa8OGS — spencer (@Iavenderrrrr) January 6, 2021

Is Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones?

There have also been rumours that Kim Kardashian might be dating Van Jones, the 52-year-old CNN commentator. Van Jones separated from his wife of 14 years, Jana Carter, in 2019. Many fans first saw the two together at Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit back in 2018. Both Kim and Van Jones participated in a discussion about how the prison system in the United States can be reformed.

Given Kim and Van's shared passion for the criminal justice system reforms, they have appeared together numerous times on shows. Jones has also interviewed Kim on various occasions. But it is unclear if Van Jones and Kim Kardashian are really a couple. Neither Kardashian nor Jones have shared anything about being together on their social media handles. At the moment there is no proof that the two are actually dating.

