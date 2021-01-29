'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Season Premiere Date Out

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American reality television series. The series that debuted in 2007 revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. After airing for 14 years the Keeping Up With the Kardashians last season is here to bid their fans good-bye after a long run of 20 seasons. Recently, it has been revealed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians last season will be premiering in March 2021. Read further ahead to know more about Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its final season.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians last season to premiere in March 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has made fans feel like they are a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. From family holidays to fighting with each other, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has showcased everything about the popular family on television. It was announced back in September 2020 that the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be the last. Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a clip of all the Kardashian-Jenner girls (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner) as they get emotional while announcing that they wouldn’t be shooting for the show anymore. Through her caption on her post, Kim revealed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians last season will be premiering on March 18, 2021, on the channel E. Her caption read, “I wouldn’t leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s premiering March 18th on E @eentertainment”.

According to reports from Cosmopolitan, the KUWTK last episode has already been shot and it was very emotional. Kim Kardashian had taken to her Instagram stories in order to share how emotional the final day shooting for KUWTK's last episode was. The celebrity revealed that they were done shooting for the show forever and that is why she was having a couple of drinks with the crew in her backyard. The KUWTK took to their official handle in order to repost this video shared by Kim Kardashian. The caption for the post read, “20 Seasons. 14 years. Bible, we can’t believe today is the last day of filming for #KUWTK. Final season coming soon to E!”.

