Kris Jenner 'couldn't Resist' Posting Priceless Throwback Pictures Of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday on April 18, 2020. Although the Hollywood celeb did not have a party like her other birthdays, the rest of the Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner tried to make it special for her. Kris Jenner posted some unseen pictures of the Kardashian sisters from their childhood including special ones of Kourtney.

Kris Jenner posted never-seen-before childhood pictures

On April 18, 2020, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram account post throwback pictures of Kourtney Kardashian along with her other Kardashian sisters. There were some priceless pictures which previously had never been shared by any of them. Adding a caption to the post, Kris Jenner wished Kourtney saying. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you... thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses.. You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl... mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash".

However, it seemed Kris Jenner was feeling nostalgic and could not stop herself from adding a few more pictures of the Kardashian sisters. Adding a caption she said, "Couldn’t resist a few more throwbacks for @kourtneykardash’s birthday! 🎂#HappyBirthdayKourtney ❤️". Take a look:

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner gang had also wished Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday. Kendall Jenner had arranged a car parade for her sister where she and many other people drove passed Kourtney's house. Khloe Kardashian was also a part of it.

