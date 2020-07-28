Kim Kardashian Breaks Down After Reuniting With Kanye West Post His Campaign Rally

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together for the first time since Kanye’s campaign rally in South Carolina a week ago. Reportedly, the couple was spotted going to Wendy’s after Kim flew to Cody, WY on Monday. However, Kim was spotted breaking into tears during her conversation with Kanye in a car.

Kim Kardashian breaks down as she talks to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was photographed with husband Kanye West in a car. The two seemed to be having an intense conversation, as a lot of things have been going on in their lives. In the pictures taken by a media portal, Kim was seen upset and in tears. Kanye was also looking tense as he talked with the reality show star. A few users on Twitter shared the pictures of the two.

Kim Kardashian reunites with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming. She appears to be visible upset and crying as they’re in the car together👀 pic.twitter.com/C7NyVxsxQu — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 28, 2020

Kanye West revealed too much 'private information' to public

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through a lot of troubles lately. Kanye, at his first presidential rally at North Charleston Exquis Event Center in South Carolina, had revealed too many details about his personal life that upset his family, according to reports. This had shocked people and had reportedly particularly hurt his family.

Kanye West's divorce rumours

Kanye had revealed that he and Kim had considered aborting their first daughter, North who is now seven years of age. Kanye had also revealed in a series of now-deleted tweets about how troubled his marriage was. The rapper had revealed that he was trying to divorce reality show star, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye had accused wife Kim of meeting with Meek Mill at a hotel in Los Angeles. Kanye had accused her of being “out of line” and revealed that had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim since that 2018 meeting. Further, Kanye had referred to Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner as well.

Kanye, referring to the mother-daughter duo of Kim and Kris had called Kris an offensive remark. Kanye had called Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’ as he accused the duo of ‘white supremacy’. These statements from Kanye had stirred a storm on social media.

Kanye West's mental health

Amid all this, Kim Kardashian made a public statement last week where she tried to explain Kanye’s behaviour. Kim talked about how Kanye had a bipolar disorder and said that she felt “powerless”. Post the public statement from Kim’s side, Kanye issued a public apology to her on Twitter.

Image Credits: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Instagram

