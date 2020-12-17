"Mexican Kim Kardashian" Joselyn Cano Passes Away At 29 After A Botched Cosmetic Surgery

Joselyn Cano, the OnlyFans model who was dubbed as "Mexican Kim Kardashian", passed away as a result of a butt-lift surgery gone wrong. As per a report on The Mirror, the model, who had an Instagram following that went up to many millions, had travelled to Columbia for the same. The procedure that went wrong and reportedly led to the tragic incident is known as the Brazillian Butt lift. Joselyn Cano was 29 years of age at the time of her passing. Cano had received the nickname of "Mexican Kim Kardashian" as a result of the various cosmetic enhancement surgeries that she had gotten done over a relatively short span of time.

Joselyn Cano aka "Mexican Kim Kardashian":

Joselyn Cano's Instagram, as of this writing, has a total of 12.9 million followers. Some of Joselyn Cano's Instagram photos have her posing in ways that would show her in flattering angles. She was one of those few Instagram models who rose to fame at an unprecedented pace and was adored by millions around the globe. Her funeral was live-streamed from Joselyn Cano's Facebook account. Joselyn Cano's Facebook page has north of one million likes, as of this writing.

Ever since the news regarding Joselyn Cano's butt surgery going terribly wrong made it to the Internet, the Twitterati has been busy expressing their grief and sadness over the loss of the OnlyFans model.

Here are some of those reactions:

#Instagram Model #JoselynCano aka the "Mexican Kim Kardashian" dies during plastic surgery. RIP🕊🕊



Ladies please choose the gym first in 2021. #Bitcoin 🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/nptXIHUNxa — cryptoboss💥 (@cryptobossca) December 17, 2020

Joselyn Cano: Instagram and OnlyFans has been confirmed dead from a botched butt lift surgery after her family posted the live stream to her funeral services on Wednesday. #JoselynCano https://t.co/X5ytGIC8iW — MChheda (@MC_IBTimesSG) December 17, 2020

RIP to Joselyn Cano 🙏🏼 SOCIAL MEDIA NEEDS TO STOP TELLING YOU WHAT BEAUTIFUL IS!! This girl was only 29!! Died while getting a BBL after she had already done previous cosmetic surgeries, LOVE THE BODY YOU ARE IN! I’m shook with the news, prayers for her family 🤍 — THEBELLAMKAY (@bella_mkay) December 17, 2020

Stop normalizing BBLs as if they’re not a big deal 😔 this could have been prevented 🙁 RIP #JoselynCano https://t.co/tz04I9saRW — 𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔞♥ (@Deecruzie) December 17, 2020

