Kim Kardashian Helps Sister Kourtney 'search For An Earring' In The Ocean

Kim Kardashian recently shared a post on Instagram with sister Kourtney with the caption, "Kourtney lost her earring in the ocean so I helped her find it". The photo series featured the sisters in swimwear and black eyewear while they posed and were also clicked candidly. Take a look at the photos-

Kourtney Kardashian's photos on Kim K's Instagram; fans react

Kourtney Kardashian's photos often find their way to Kim Kardashian's Instagram handle as the latter regularly posts pictures with the rest of the Kardashian family. Kim Kardashian's Instagram handle is one of the most popular ones in the world with Kim being the 7th most followed person on Instagram in the world. She has amassed a following of 204 million followers.

Many fans responded to the photos uploaded by Kim K with hearts and fire emojis for the beautiful photos. However, some fans did seem to get the reference and responded with comments like "did you find your diamond earrings?". One fan even wrote "This gave me 'kim there's people that are dying' vibes" referring to the incident from season 6 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Take a look at some fan reactions below.

More about Kim Kardashian's recent photos

Kim Kardashian's photos which were recently uploaded referenced an old incident which gave birth to many memes. Kim K's new caption "Kourtney lost her earring in the ocean so I helped her find it" refers to the diamond earring Kim lost in 2011 for which she bawled her eyes out prompting one of the most famous responses on Keeping Up with the Kardashians from Kourtney which was "Kim there are people that are dying".

Kim Kardashian has been sending beach vibes on her Instagram amid rumours of her divorce with Kanye West. Kim and Kanye have 4 children together, namely daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Take a look at one of her recent beach posts with her beautiful daughters below.

