Kim Kardashian Poses With Rose Wearing Nude-coloured Bikini Set For SKIM's Shoot

Keeping up with Kardashian’s star Kim Kardashian posed for another snap from her SKIMS lingerie shoot. SKIMS is a new, solution-focused approached to shape-enhancing undergarments by Kim Kardashian West. After the lingerie shoot with her famous half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she posed for a solo snap for their Valentine's Day 2021 special edition.

Kim Kardashian's Photo

In the photo, Kim wore an intimate nude-coloured bikini set and she held a pink rose in her hand flaunting her famous curves. She wore her signature brown tresses down with a smokey eye and wore a pair of a golden chain on her neck. She flashed her red nails for the solo snap and fans could see the absence of the wedding ring on her fingers. Kim looked quite sensual in the picture and she said in the caption “so comfortable, you will feel naked” adding details about the product. Check out Kim Kardashian’s photo on SKIM’s Instagram post-

Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Before posting the solo picture, Kim had posed for SKIMS Fits Valentine’s ‘Sexiest’ collection along with her famous half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The three sisters wore matching pink bikini sets. Kim also shared their behind-the-scenes of the shoot on her Instagram. Kim posed solo even in this shoot for a shoot filled with sweet treats for a fantasy-touch as she licked whipped cream in the photo and played with cake frosting. The three sisters posed in different poses in the shoot and Kim wrote in the caption "SKIMS Fits Everybody Valentine's Collection Just Dropped" and she added the details about the brand. Check out Kim Kardashian's Instagram post-

Kim Kardashian’s Valentine's Day 2021

Earlier this year, news broke in January that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in the midst of a marital crisis after seven years together. According to People, the couple has been living separately for months with divorce being imminent. Kim was not going to see Kanye for the romantic holiday and was instead trying to focus on her children. She had Valentine’s Day celebration planned with her kids and family. A source told People, she would like to make the day special for the kids and she had no contact with Kanye. She has a 'divorce plan' in place and a 'fair' way to split up their shared assets, as it has been noted that she 'will file when she is ready.'

Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

