Kim Kardashian Hits Back After Trolls Attack Her Daughter North's Oil Painting

Kim Kardashian West expressed her anger and frustration at people on Instagram when they questioned her daughter North West’s creative ability. The mother of four was furious when one of her followers questioned if a painting Kim had posted on her story was indeed painted by North. The story by the follower was reposted and many people questioned North’s painting as it looked a little too similar to Bob Ross’. Kim was having none of it and said: “Don't play with me when it comes to my children.”

Kim Kardashian's Instagram sees mom mad at those who questioned her daughter

Kim went on to say that she was not going to tolerate people trying to drag her children down and undermine their abilities. She also wrote that North and her friend had been taking oil painting classes for a while where their creativity was being nurtured and it had taken North weeks to complete that particular painting. She said she was feeling 'proud' of her daughter and that is why she wanted to share the painting with everyone.

She was not pleased with the way people reposted the painting with questions about her daughter and said she could not believe how adults were willing to drag a child down and break their spirit. She asked how people could see children doing awesome things and 'question the awesomeness'. She thought that these people were just embarrassing themselves and that it was time they stopped.

She did not want any negativity to touch hers or anyone else’s child and wanted them to be able to grow to their full potential. She also posted a picture of a similar painting painted by Kim Kardashian’s daughter's friend who went to the same painting class with her and praised her work. The beauty mogul posted pictures that Kanye West had created as a child as well saying “a throwback to some of her dad’s artwork from when he was a kid.”

She shares four children with her husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s marriage has had some ups and down but the couple has always shown a united front for their children. This was not the first time that North’s abilities have been questioned, even before when the child sang at an event, netizens were quick to point a finger at her and Kim had jumped to her defense even then.

