Kim Kardashian, Dicaprio Freeze Instagram & Facebook To Protest Against Misinformation

A number of celebrities in America have decided to protest against the spread of hate and misinformation on Facebook and Instagram. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Katty Perry, among others, have decided to freeze their social media handle for 24 hours, starting on Wednesday. They all posted a ‘stop hate’ poster as a part of the ‘#StopHateForProfit’ initiative.

Celebs on social media strike

International stars like Kim Kardashian recently decided to take a stand against the spread of hate and disinformation on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. She posted a ‘stop hate’ post along with a long note on why she is taking the step. In the note, she has mentioned that she loves being connected with her fans through these social media platforms but she does not wish to stay silent when hate and propaganda are being openly spread on these platforms. She also wrote that misinformation on social media is a serious threat to democracy as it divides the country. She also encouraged more people to join her in the movement as it is necessary up to a great extent.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio also put up the same poster and encouraged people to join him in putting pressure on the authorities. He stated that he is joining hands with leading civil rights organizations to bring about a change in the social media environment. He also wrote that he wishes to make it a safe platform for all users by limiting the spread of hate, violence, and disinformation on it.

Pop star Katy Perry also joined the movement and called for an Instagram freeze. She shared a quote by George Orwell and wrote that she wants to bring about a change. She shed some light on how Facebook and Instagram have been turning a blind eye towards the groups and pages that spread hate and disinformation. She also asked her followers to join her and preserve the truth. Have a look.

A number of leading advertising companies and activist have also been joining the movement to put pressure on Facebook and Instagram. The motive is to get rid of hateful groups and organisations that push their propaganda through various posts and comments. Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is currently under radar owing to the 2020 US presidential elections which will happen in the first week of November. The unfiltered spread of information is a threat to truth and democracy according to the people involved in this protest.

