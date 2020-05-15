Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Message For Her Fans This Mental Health Awareness Month

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has been quite vocal about her struggle with depression and anxiety. She has been talking about spreading Mental Health Awareness and has been doing so through her social media. As May is the Mental Health Awareness month, Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram account and shared a few messages for her fans.

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram story and shared a series of pictures talking about how she is taking the quarantine in a positive way. She spoke about how she got the time to reflect and rest, which she needed. Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart spoke about how she was thankful for those who are constantly putting their lives at risk to fight the virus.

Lili Reinhart talks about Mental Health Awareness

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram and wrote, ‘I literally just laughed so hard that I pulled something in my neck. I tend to be a glass half empty kind of person but I have had some wonderful moments during this quarantine. And I’m thankful for that. This last year has been incredibly overwhelming. I felt overworked, constantly stressed, depressed, etc.’

The Riverdale actor expressed her gratitude to those who are helping combat coronavirus. She wrote, ‘This has been a very rare experience- to stay in one spot for an extended period of time. No travel, no alarm clocks, no work. And I’m so grateful for the men and women in this country who are risking their lives every day to continue the fight against the virus.’

The Riverdale alum further added that the quarantine can be tricky and that people must pay attention to their mental health. She stated that mental health awareness is very important, especially during the quarantine. The Riverdale actor asked her fans to not overlook their mental health during these difficult times.

Lili Reinhart, on her Instagram story, also wrote, ‘My point is, I’m definitely not taking this time for granted. And those of us lucky enough to be safe at home should take the opportunity to focus on our mental health- because it usually goes overlooked.’ The actor concluded by saying, ‘May is mental health awareness month. Don’t delegitimise your emotions during this time. Your feelings deserve attention and validation.’

