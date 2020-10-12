Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Armenia Fund To Help Amidst Conflict With Azerbaijan

Kim Kardashian West is standing up for her Armenian roots and in a new Instagram video, Kim revealed that she is donating $1 million to the Armenia Fund. The KKW Beauty founder is making this donation to support the civilians in Armenia suffering because of the ongoing war with Azerbaijan.
Kim Kardashian West has always been proud of her family’s Armenian roots. The KUWTK star has never missed out on the chance to talk about Armenia. Kim Kardashian and her sisters are half Armenian since their father late Robert Kardashian was Armenian. In late September, ceasefire violations led to a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Both countries are using heavy weaponry in this conflict, thus affecting civilian life. Now, Kim Kardashian has stepped in to help restore the civilian life in Armenia. In her latest Instagram post, Kim K revealed that she has donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund. In this video, Kim Kardashian also revealed that she wants to bring “further awareness” about this ongoing crisis due to the conflict between the two nations. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s post here.
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡
She also sent her thoughts and prayers to the “brave men, women, and children”. She wants people to reunite and not think about the limitations caused by offers. She wanted everybody to unite as a “global Armenian nation together”. In this video, Kim Kardashian revealed that this donation to the Armenian Fund will help civilians by providing them necessities like food, shelter, and other necessities.
Apart from Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both joined in to show their support to Armenia. Khloe took to social media and spoke about the ongoing conflict in a video. In this video, she also talked about how the Armenia Fund will help provide necessities to the people affected in this conflict. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s post here.
This is has been a very difficult time for Armenia and Artsakh. I’m here today to lend my voice to ensure people on the ground receive food, shelter and medical care. The @armeniafund is working directly with those that have been impacted by this crisis to provide these essential resources. It’s especially important to me as a mother to think of the children. The fear and hardship that comes with conflict should not have to be experienced. My thoughts and prayers are with those children and their families and the very brave men and women. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether its by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together. May God bless you! 🇦🇲🇦🇲
Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian made headlines when she visited Armenia. During her first visit, she baptized her daughter North West. She visited Armenia again last year. During this second visit, Kim got her remaining kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm baptized.
