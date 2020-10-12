Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Armenia Fund To Help Amidst Conflict With Azerbaijan

Kim Kardashian West is standing up for her Armenian roots and in a new Instagram video, Kim revealed that she is donating $1 million to the Armenia Fund. The KKW Beauty founder is making this donation to support the civilians in Armenia suffering because of the ongoing war with Azerbaijan.

Kim Kardashian West has always been proud of her family’s Armenian roots. The KUWTK star has never missed out on the chance to talk about Armenia. Kim Kardashian and her sisters are half Armenian since their father late Robert Kardashian was Armenian. In late September, ceasefire violations led to a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Both countries are using heavy weaponry in this conflict, thus affecting civilian life. Now, Kim Kardashian has stepped in to help restore the civilian life in Armenia. In her latest Instagram post, Kim K revealed that she has donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund. In this video, Kim Kardashian also revealed that she wants to bring “further awareness” about this ongoing crisis due to the conflict between the two nations. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s post here.

She also sent her thoughts and prayers to the “brave men, women, and children”. She wants people to reunite and not think about the limitations caused by offers. She wanted everybody to unite as a “global Armenian nation together”. In this video, Kim Kardashian revealed that this donation to the Armenian Fund will help civilians by providing them necessities like food, shelter, and other necessities.

Apart from Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both joined in to show their support to Armenia. Khloe took to social media and spoke about the ongoing conflict in a video. In this video, she also talked about how the Armenia Fund will help provide necessities to the people affected in this conflict. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian’s post here.

Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian made headlines when she visited Armenia. During her first visit, she baptized her daughter North West. She visited Armenia again last year. During this second visit, Kim got her remaining kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm baptized.

