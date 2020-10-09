Kim Kardashian Proud Of North's Stage Performance, Fans Share Hilarious Reactions

Iconic American media personality Kim Kardashian's daughter North took to the stage along with dad Kanye West in a recent fashion event. She spoke about this in the recent KUWTK episode and fans have some fun reactions.

Kim Kardashian cries as she sees North West singing on stage

As Keeping Up with The Kardashians is about to end and is in the middle of their last season, they have given their audience another memorable moment. In the recent episode on Thursday, September 24, 2020, Kim Kardashian expressed how proud she is of her daughter North. The moment, however, eventually became quite funny.

Kanye West recently hosted an event for his fashion line, Yeezy where he asked his eldest daughter, North to take to the stage and the 7-year-old did not hesitate for a bit. North went on stage, took the mike, and randomly came up with a song and sang, "What are those? These are clothes."

Kim began to cry while she saw North singing and was extremely proud of seeing how confident her daughter was on stage. During the episode, she mentioned that she was really proud of her daughter’s confidence and yet so nervous as she had never been on stage or practised for this performance.

Kim went on to say that North gets these skills from her dad Kanye West and that she was happy to see her perform and try new things while being so fearless about it. North was welcomed on the stage with the crowd that was constantly cheering for her. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan could not attend the event but North’s aunt Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope were able to attend the show and see her fashion week debut.

Some of the Twitterati found the moment where Kim cried cringeworthy while some of them related to it as how proud a mom can be when she sees her kid perform for the first time. Some complained about how screaming on stage was considered confident. Here are some of the reactions.

It is confidence lmao most adults would be scared to get on Stage in front of that many people let alone a child — ðŸ©¸ilomilo ðŸ•¸ (@PsyRoland) September 25, 2020

Anyone who knows me knows I LOVE KIDS but this is funny as hell. Literally crying at her kid SCREAMING ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/qJAIFp6O8v — Akilah (@AkilahsEssenti1) September 25, 2020

Now don’t act like your mother wasn’t at your Christmas Concert acting a fool...”That’s My Babyyyyyy!!!!” ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/wDVQxpDGNZ — Organic Henny ðŸ¥ƒ (@saintfuquan) September 25, 2020

