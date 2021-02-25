Kim Kardashian Enjoys A Girls' Night Out Days After Filing For Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian had a fun night with her close friends just days after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. The television personality had a great time with her family and close friends, including Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd and Lala Anthony. According to news portal E!, Kardashian sisters Kourtney and Kim were seated beside each other all throughout the evening. The source also revealed that the girls had a fun night out ordering food and taking a number of selfies throughout the party.

Kim Kardashian enjoys a girls night out days after filing for divorce

A while back, Lala Anthony shared a short glimpse of the night out. In the video, Lala surprises her hairstylist with Kim Kardashian coming and hugging the stylist from the back and thus surprising them. The group seemed all smiles as they enjoyed the moment and Khloe too commented on the post. The Kardashian sister wrote that she loved to see all of them smiling in the comments and a number of fans too reacted in the same way. The news portal further reported that Kim ran into a number of celebrity guests before she finished her night out.

The source claimed that Kim Kardashian seemed extremely happy and left the night out with a big smile on her face. Thus the news portal mentioned above claimed that the group had a great time enjoying and partying the night away with Kim Kardashian and her celebrity friends. In the past couple of days, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been in the headlines after she filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly 6 years of their marriage. The portal claimed that the couple has opted for co-parenting and will be raising their kids in that manner. Kim has received massive support from her family who has been with her during this difficult time. The news portal also reported that the family fully understands that it is what Kim needs to do and therefore have stood by her in her decision, providing their complete support.

