Kim Kardashian Posts Picture Of Her Youngest Child Psalm, Calls Him The 'sweetest Boy'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in the world. While fans and followers of the reality star take fashion inspiration from her pictures on her social media handle, Kim’s photos with her kids are especially loved by her fans too. She recently took to Instagram and shared an image of her youngest child Psalm West and wrote the sweetest note for him.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Family Shares Their Thoughts On Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post

Kim Kardashian took to her IG handle and shared a picture of her baby boy Psalm West. In the adorable photo shared by his mother, Psalm looked into the camera with an innocent expression on his face and could be seen wearing a matching set of brown trousers and a sweater. Kim's caption read, "The sweetest boy! You can’t tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm."

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Soaks Up In Sun Amidst Divorce Rumours With Rapper Kanye West

The reality star has a whopping 206 million followers on Instagram and her post featuring her youngest child Psalm garnered close to 400k likes within a few minutes of sharing it. Fans and followers of Kim gushed over how cute her son looked in the photo. While one follower wrote, "Cutest little guy!", another one stated that he grew up really fast. Kim Kardashian's son Psalm was born on May 9, 2019, via a surrogate, like his elder sister Chicago. The soon-to-be-divorced couple has four children together, North West, Chicago West, Saint West, and Psalm West.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Covers Herself With Pink Flowers For Photoshoot, Calls It 'Flower Power'

Kim Kardashian posts a 'North West classic' oil painting on Instagram

Kim shares pictures of her children on social media frequently and never shies away from getting her family in the limelight. Recently, the KUWTK star shared a picture of a painting on her Instagram story and later posted it on her feed as well. The oil painting, made by her eldest daughter North West comprised of beautiful scenery and garnered a lot of praise from her fans. Kim captioned the post, "Just had to post this on my main feed bc it’s a North West Classic!" While some people were in disbelief if the oil painting was actually made by a 7-year-old, others supported Kim and told her not to pay heed to the negative comments.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Is No Longer In Contact With Kanye West; Divorce Rumours Intensify - Report

Image Credits: Kim Kardashian West Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.