Kim Kardashian Feels Kanye West Was Not Ready To "compromise" For Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian is disappointed by her and Kanye’s decision to get a divorce. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian felt that Kanye was not ready to compromise for the sake of their marriage. The SKIMS founder has finally filed for divorce from the rapper after seven years of marriage.

Kim felt Kanye was not ready to “compromise” for their marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been making headlines since last year. But after months of trying to reconcile and marriage counselling, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. According to several media portal’s reports Kim filed for divorce recently and the former couple has agreed for joint custody of their kids.

Now, according to People’s report, the KUWTK star has been spending quality time with her mother, sisters, and kids. While doing so she is also dealing with her split from the rapper. As reported by the portal, a source close to the reality star and beauty mogul claims that even though Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, the SKIMS founder was quite emotional while filing for divorce.

But since Kim Kardashian is surrounded by her family, she is getting the support she needs and finds herself lucky to have them. Talking about the divorce, there is reportedly no drama present between the now separated couple. But Kim feels “disappointed” that she and Kanye could not figure out a way to work on their marriage. Kim is aware that it takes two to tango and thus save their marriage. The KUWTK star felt that Kanye was not ready to do the “hard work” and “compromise” for the sake of their relationship.

The media portal’s report also revealed how Kanye is dealing with his split from Kim Kardashian. According to a source close to the rapper, Kanye is not happy about the divorce. Just like Kim, he knew they were on the brink of divorce, but it still did not make it any easier for him to deal with. Furthermore, Kanye has sought help from counsellors to deal with this big step in his life. The divorce has led to Kanye hitting a very rough patch in his life.

