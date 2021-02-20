Kim Kardashian's Ex, Kanye West, Spotted Wearing His Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Processions

Kanye West was quite recently spotted wearing his wedding ring inspite of the news of a divorce in progress from his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian. A report on E! News stated that the rapper and footwear designer was spotted by the paparazzi while going about his commitments in Los Angeles, California, while wearing the wedding ring that his wife slipped onto his finger back in 2014 during their marriage ceremony in Italy. A source was quoted saying that the "Stronger" rapper had come back to Los Angeles for business purposes. Since the past few months, it is said that West had been operating from his ranch in Wyoming, while his wife and children have been living closer to their family home in Calabasas, California.

About Kim Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce:

The reality television star and businesswoman reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years quite recently. Documents in connection to the affair have been reportedly processed by the former's lawyer, Laura Wasser, whose clientele includes the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Angeline Jolie and Dr Dre, amongst others. A report on TMZ states that that the divorce is as amicable as it can be in nature. Additionally, the prenuptial conditions are being left uncontested. The very same TMZ report also states that the couple will have joined physical custody of their four children. The report even provides an update on the property division aspect of the separation by saying that the couple has reached the advance stages of the same.

About the last few months of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship:

The report spoke about the numerous ups and downs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship saw, most of which was due to Kanye West's erratic behaviour in the past eight months. The TMZ officials quoted a source saying that behind closed doors, Kanye had multiple outbursts, which almost pushed Kim to the brink of a separation years ago. But, since Kim was very much aware of Kanye West's now-much-talked-about bipolar disorder diagnosis, she reportedly thought better of it. Reportedly, it all started with Kanye West's unfruitful presidential campaign that lasted for just a little over a month. Shortly after that, Kanye was seen making unsavoury remarks on the Kardashian/Jenner family. At one point in time, West even reportedly referred to the Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner, as Kris Jong-Un.

