Kim Kardashian Flies Back Solo After An Intense Talk With Kanye West At Wyoming

Kim Kardashian has reportedly returned to California after what seems to have been a difficult visit with husband Kanye West in Wyoming. The duo was spotted together for the first time after Kanye’s emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina which happened a week ago. Kim and Kanye were photographed having a conversation in their car.

Kim Kardashian flies back solo

As per the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, Kanye and Kim can be seen having an intense conversation. Both the celebs’ life has taken a bitter back and forth ride after Kanye’s emotional outburst on Twitter. Kim was spotted teary-eyed while Kanye looked very tensed as he spoke to the reality show star.

After having an emotional meeting, she was spotted flying back solo. As per recent media reports, Kim landed in L.A on Tuesday, July 28 in the morning. The reports claim that she walked down the stairs of her private jet alone while Kanye is still at Wyoming. A source close to the reality show star told an online portal that Kim has been very emotional about everything and was feeling exhausted.

Kim Kardashian reunites with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming. She appears to be visible upset and crying as they’re in the car togetherðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/C7NyVxsxQu — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ| Kanye West Spotted Shopping For Kids Post Confessing He 'wants To Divorce' Kim Kardashian

The source added that Kim was very hurt by Kanye and she tried to reach him multiple times, however, he ignored her calls. If the reports are to be believed Kim and Kanye’s situation has worsened. Reports also state that Kim decided to fly to meet Kanye in person as she was done getting ignored by him.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian Restarts Shooting For 'KUWTK' With Khloe Amid Divorce Rumours With Kanye

After Kanye’s emotional outbreak on Twitter, Kim took to Instagram, stating that her husband’s bipolar disorder has affected her family. She added that she has been busy protecting her children and her husband’s right to privacy. Along with it, Kim also said in her post that, “living with bipolar disorder doesn’t diminish or invalidate one’s dream, no matter how unobtainable the disorder may seem to some.”

ALSO READ| Kanye West Apologises To Kim Kardashian For Discussing Their Personal Lives In Public

After Kim’s statement, Kanye West was also seen publicly apologising to his wife for going public with their private matter. His tweet mentions how Kim has stood by him more than he has taken a stand for her. Kanye also thanked Kim for always being there for him while asking for forgiveness. Take a look at his tweet here:

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian Breaks Down After Reuniting With Kanye West Post His Campaign Rally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.