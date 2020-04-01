Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & Others Celebs Who Pulled Off No-makeup Look; See Pics

Fans are often used to seeing their favourite celebs all glammed up and looking stunning with make-up on. Now with everyone stuck in quarantine, even the stars are toning their makeup down and going make up free with their looks. However, no-makeup look has been a thing from long before the quarantine began. Take a look at a few stars like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Julia Roberts who often pull off the no-makeup look.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid in No-Makeup looks

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently took to her social media to share a picture with their family night-in amid quarantine. Sharing a picture with all her kids and husband Kanye West, Kim K asked her fans what they do to keep their kids entertained. Sitting with open hair and wearing a red hoodie, she looks beautiful as she sports a no-makeup look.

Jennifer Aniston

On her way to The Morning Show shoot, Jennifer Aniston took to her social media to share a picture. Sharing a selfie from the car, the actor is seen enjoying a cup of coffee. With earphones in and a blue scarf around her neck, she looks stunning with no makeup and tied back hair.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts also recently took to her social media to sport the no-makeup look. She took to her Instagram to announce her pledge to donate amid the Coronavirus crisis. Dressed in a white sweatshirt, the actor looks pretty as she flaunts her waves.

Gigi Hadid

As shared by a fan page, the picture of Gigi Hadid seems to be from a casual shoot. She is seen dressed in a white tank and a pair of black jeans. The model absolutely glows in her no-makeup look and open hair.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a picture from what seems like her private jet. She is seen sitting on a couch chair as she sports a pair of black glares, grey joggers and a black leather jacket. Jenner looks absolutely beautiful with her no-makeup look and open hair.

