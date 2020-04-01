The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & Others Celebs Who Pulled Off No-makeup Look; See Pics

Hollywood News

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid are often spotted sporting the no-makeup look. Take a look at them and a few others who slay with the look.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Fans are often used to seeing their favourite celebs all glammed up and looking stunning with make-up on. Now with everyone stuck in quarantine, even the stars are toning their makeup down and going make up free with their looks. However, no-makeup look has been a thing from long before the quarantine began. Take a look at a few stars like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Julia Roberts who often pull off the no-makeup look.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid in No-Makeup looks

Kim Kardashian

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian recently took to her social media to share a picture with their family night-in amid quarantine. Sharing a picture with all her kids and husband Kanye West, Kim K asked her fans what they do to keep their kids entertained. Sitting with open hair and wearing a red hoodie, she looks beautiful as she sports a no-makeup look. 

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Shares A Romantic Throwback Pic With Zayn Malik; Take A Look

Jennifer Aniston

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

On her way to The Morning Show shoot, Jennifer Aniston took to her social media to share a picture. Sharing a selfie from the car, the actor is seen enjoying a cup of coffee. With earphones in and a blue scarf around her neck, she looks stunning with no makeup and tied back hair. 

Julia Roberts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

Julia Roberts also recently took to her social media to sport the no-makeup look. She took to her Instagram to announce her pledge to donate amid the Coronavirus crisis. Dressed in a white sweatshirt, the actor looks pretty as she flaunts her waves. 

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Offers A Helping Hand During Coronavirus Outbreak

Gigi Hadid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid Fan Page💞 (@alwayss.hadid) on

As shared by a fan page, the picture of Gigi Hadid seems to be from a casual shoot. She is seen dressed in a white tank and a pair of black jeans. The model absolutely glows in her no-makeup look and open hair. 

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a picture from what seems like her private jet. She is seen sitting on a couch chair as she sports a pair of black glares, grey joggers and a black leather jacket. Jenner looks absolutely beautiful with her no-makeup look and open hair. 

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Talks About Micromanaging Her Day & Being A Mother

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Wants Ideas To Entertain Kids, Fans Suggest Taylor Swift's Miss Americana

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR