Who Is Laura Wasser? Learn More About Kim Kardashian's Divorce Lawyer

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have received a shocking news that the couple are allegedly set to part ways after eight years of marriage. A report in Page Six revealed that several sources close to the couple have stated that Kim and Kanye have decided to separate and that the 40-year-old, reality television star has hired divorce attorney, Laura Wasser to navigate the divorce settlement. However, ever since the divorce rumours have surfaced, there have also been rumours that Kim K might be dating a new man now. Rumours suggest that it might be none other than CNN commentator Van Jones. Aside from her rumoured romance with Van Jones, fans are also curious to know about Kim’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

Who is Laura Wasser?

The report in Page Six reveals that Laura Wasser is an American attorney with a specialisation in divorce. She is the founder and CEO of an online divorce service 'It's Over Easy’. She also serves as the managing partner at the Family Law firm Wasser Cooperman & Mandles.

Her Instagram handle reveals that besides the legal consultancy, she also hosts the podcasts 'All's Fair With Laura Wasser' and 'Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser'. She is very active on her social media platforms. Laura was raised in Beverly Hills where her father was a top lawyer and her mother is a legislative aid.

Is Laura Wasser married?

Wasser has herself been divorced once. She was briefly married in 1993. The attorney has two children with two of her former boyfriends. Laura Wasser's kids are often featured on her Instagram. She currently resides in Los Angeles. Wasser has made her mark outside of the law world as well, she served as a legal consultant for the movie Liar Liar and was featured in the 2014 documentary Divorce Corp.

Who are Laura Wasser’s other famous clients?

It’s no wonder that the 52-year-old lawyer bagged the job in Kim and Kanye divorce case. She has served as the attorney for some of the most high profile people in America. According to the Page Six report, her previous high-profile clients include Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Jeff Bezos, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Reynolds among many others.

Laura Wasser was also involved in Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ divorce

Some sources close to the Kardashian clan also reveal that Wasser had been a consultant when Kim was separating from the American basketball player Kris Humphries. The pair got married in 2011. The marriage had lasted for only 72 days.

Laura Wasser's net worth

A report in Celebrity Net worth portal reveals that Laura Wasser is worth $10 million. Wasser reportedly bills clients nearly £700 ($850) an hour and requires a retainer worth just over £20,500 for her services. She was also involved in the recent divorce of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Laura Wasser’s net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Source: Kim Kardashian and Laura Wasser (Instagram)

