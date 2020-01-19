The Debate
The Debate
Kim Kardashian Sets The Temperature Soaring In These Bikini Looks

Hollywood News

Socialite Kim Kardashian perfectly knows how to steal the limelight by flaunting her curves. Here are a few instances when Kim Kardashian slayed in a bikini.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Popular socialite Kim Kardashian perfectly knows how to steal the limelight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian actor keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. Kim Kardashian's Instagram profile is filled with steamy and sensual photos. Kim Kardashian recently made headlines again for flaunting her curves in a bikini.

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a series of sizzling pictures of herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was seen posing on a picturesque beach in Cabo, Mexico. Kim Kardashian rocked her copper ensemble that showcased her toned abdomen and slender legs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian accessorised her cut-out one-piece with a pair of sunglasses and thick statement hoops. Her hair was tied in a long braid. Kim Kardashian plumped her lips in a nude shade.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her killer curves by posing in a kneeling position for two pictures. Her braid was long enough for the end of it to tickle her backside. In the second picture, Kim Kardashian was seen posing on the white sand.

Here are a few more instances when Kim Kardashian slayed in a bikini:

Pink Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Nude Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Pink Shimmer Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Black Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Published:
