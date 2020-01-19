Kim Kardashian Sets The Temperature Soaring In These Bikini Looks

Popular socialite Kim Kardashian perfectly knows how to steal the limelight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian actor keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. Kim Kardashian's Instagram profile is filled with steamy and sensual photos. Kim Kardashian recently made headlines again for flaunting her curves in a bikini.

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a series of sizzling pictures of herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was seen posing on a picturesque beach in Cabo, Mexico. Kim Kardashian rocked her copper ensemble that showcased her toned abdomen and slender legs.

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian Or Kim Kardashian - Who Slayed The Bikini Better?

Kim Kardashian accessorised her cut-out one-piece with a pair of sunglasses and thick statement hoops. Her hair was tied in a long braid. Kim Kardashian plumped her lips in a nude shade.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her killer curves by posing in a kneeling position for two pictures. Her braid was long enough for the end of it to tickle her backside. In the second picture, Kim Kardashian was seen posing on the white sand.

Here are a few more instances when Kim Kardashian slayed in a bikini:

Pink Bikini

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Expressed Love For Chicago As Kim Kardashian Hosts Pink Birthday Party

Nude Bikini

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian's Copper Monokini Look Gives Major 'Baywatch' Feels; See Pics

Pink Shimmer Bikini

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Black Bikini

ALSO READ| When Trio Kim Kardashian, Kourtney And Khloe Gave Us Major Sister Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.