Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago's Adorable Pictures With Food, Fans In Love With Her

Kim Kardashian often shares pictures of her children on her social media and keeps her fans entertained. Kim Kardashian's children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are adored by Kim's fans. Her fans have noticed that her daughter North is often seen eating something in pictures and videos or either holding food in her hand. Take a look at some of the fan reactions on Kim's daughter Chicago West.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Breaks Down On David Letterman's Netflix Show; Watch Video

Chicago West and her adorable foodie pictures

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago West is one amongst their four children. When Kim shares glimpses of her family or her children, fans have noticed that Chicago is always holding food in her hand and looks extremely happy and engrossed in it. Here are some fan reactions to Chicago West's food pictures on Kim's social media.

Realized I posted these images filtered but you can see the detail so much better when they aren’t filtered. So reposting them ðŸ›ðŸ¦ŸðŸ¦—ðŸœ pic.twitter.com/KZjiLsDmup — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2019

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Worst Fear Has Become Daughter North West's Bizarre Obsession, Read Here

Kim had shared a family picture from Halloween in 2019. The entire West family is dressed as wasps and insects. One can see North and Saint posing for the camera along with Kim and Kanye. However, Chicago is busy licking her lollipop as she dressed in her insect costume. She looks adorable and Kim's fans couldn't stop gushing over her. A fan wrote that Chicago is literally a mood..

Chi is such a mood

She always has food with her ðŸ˜‚ — Madam âœ¨ðŸŒš (@tobbsthebaddie) November 3, 2019

Kim Kardashian also shared a video on her Twitter handle where Chicago is eating food with her friend and looks super cute. Fans were shaken as to how much can a 2-year-old eat looking at the plate in front of her. A fan called Chicago smart as she is holding the fork perfectly even at the age of 2. At such young age children hardly learn how to hold a spoon. Another fan said that Chicago loves food. Take a look.

Cuteness Overload pic.twitter.com/lavlW0tlxv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

Chi Chi is so smart ðŸ¥º she’s holding the fork properly and she’s only 2 https://t.co/hW57DPNNCB — LingLingâ„ï¸ (@Jay_Luhhhhhhh) January 14, 2020

Chi loves foodðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ — Lerato Boikanyo (@LeratoBoikanyo4) November 3, 2019

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Her Pictures From Photoshoot By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian had shared a picture with her children. A fan said that Kim Kardashian's children look extremely happy. The fan also noticed that Chicago is always with food. Take a look at the tweet.

Love! I wish everyone in the world could be as happy as #SaintWest! Look at that smile! ðŸ˜ƒ I get tickled bc little Chi always has some type of food in photos. Usually a sucker, but a cookie here. Great photo, but Kimmie looks so unhappy. Unusual for her when she's w/her kids! — Joyce (@burt_joyce) December 13, 2019

Kim also shared an adorable picture of Chicago where she poses with her pizza. She has pizza sauce all over her mouth and pouts for the camera. She seems happy as she eats her plate full of pizza. Kim's fan asked if Chicago loves food as she is always seen eating. Take a look at the post and the comment.

Also Read | Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Trying To Mend Differences With A Private Family Vacation?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.