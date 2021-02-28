Kim Kardashian, Kanye Filed For Divorce Due To 'irreconcilable Differences', Details Out

A while back the news of the divorce of American couple Kim Kardashian & Kanye West broke the hearts of many fans. After living separately for few months Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have confirmed their divorce and called it quits. The details of this high-profile divorce are revealed in the court documents. Kim Kardashian is represented by divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who had earlier handled high-profile divorce cases such as Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp & Amber Heard.

As per the reports by Fox News, The reason cited for getting the divorce after staying separated for few months was "irreconcilable differences". The date of the separation is still to be discussed and decided. Kim also demanded that the right for either herself or West to grant spousal support be withdrawn. To avoid any messy confrontations the famous pair already had a prenuptial agreement in place. A prenuptial agreement (also known as a "prenup") is a written contract between two people before they marry. A prenuptial agreement usually lists all of the property (as well as any debts) that each person owns and specifies what their property rights will be after the marriage.

Laura Wasser filed up the documents of Kim Kardashian on February 22. Laura even helped Kim seeking joint and legal custody of the four children she shares with West. Their first daughter North is 7 years old, their son Saint is 5 years old, their daughter Chicago is 3 years old, and their fourth child Psalm was born in 2019. The breakup is said to be perfectly amicable. Various reports were spreading around their separation like their politics, lifestyle and last year Kanye's brief attendance at the birthday party of Kim is also cited as one of the reasons for the divorce.

(With inputs from ANI)

