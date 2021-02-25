Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have 'different Visions' When It Comes To Parenting: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly steering through the differences they have when it comes to parenting, amid their divorce. Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of their marriage on Feb 19. According to a People magazine report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are both in agreement over joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Neither Kim nor Kanye is contesting the prenup that they have in place and have almost reached a settlement in their negotiations.

However, now People magazine reports, that Kim and Kanye are not always in agreement with each other over the best possible course for their children's lives. A source allegedly revealed to People, that the two parents have "a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised". Although, the source also mentions that Kim will support Kanye's efforts for the kids keeping her personal and familial life separate. Kim Kardashian's children are her two daughters North West (7) & Chicago West (3) and her two sons Saint West (5) & Psalm West (1).

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's marriage

According to People magazine's sources, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will continue their projects even if what they want for their children doesn't always match. News of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage heading for a divorce comes after a year of ups and downs for the couple, including Kanye West's Twitter scandals, his unsuccessful run for President and his bipolar disorder, and more drama that the family has been facing.

The couple appeared to be on the brink of divorce last year when various media outlets speculated about their separation. However, the couple managed to rekindle their relationship at the time and spent some private family time together. However, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine, that Kim Kardashian was working with divorce attorney Laura Wasser and anyways planned to file divorce papers.

When talking about Kim Kardashian's children and her life moving forward as a single mother, another source informed, that going it alone will hardly be a change for her. Kim Kardashian is apparently used to "balancing family and work" and not living with a man will not change anything. Take a look at a photo Kim shared some time ago of her children captioned, "My sweet babies" below.

