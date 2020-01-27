When Kim Kardashian Slayed In White Outfits: Check Out THESE Pictures

American socialite Kim Kardashian rose to fame with the reality TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians, featuring almost all of her family members. Many of her family members gained an immense fan following with the sisters Kim, Kylie, and Kendall headlining their family fame most of the time. Kim Kardashian is famous for her curvaceous body, makeup line, apparel associations and many entrepreneurial ventures along with being a social media influencer. Check out her white dress outfits reigning all over social media.

Kim Kardashian's photos

Kim Kardashian is often seen wearing satin whites as her evening dress at many events. The socialite is wearing a beautifully designed satin dress with lace borders.

The 39-year old's pictures in gowns and bikinis are popular posts that gain maximum media attention. Here Kim is seen enjoying her Cabo time in this halter neck white bikini.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim Kardashian is one of those celebs who can wear white pajama and make it look so glamorous. The socialite boasts of a massive fan following of approx 158 million followers on her Instagram.

Image Courtesy: kim_kardashian_styles Instagram and Kim Kardashian Instagram

