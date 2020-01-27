The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

When Kim Kardashian Slayed In White Outfits: Check Out THESE Pictures

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian is known for her bold and amazing fashion choices. Take a look at her white outfits that completely amazed her fans. Read on for more details.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

American socialite Kim Kardashian rose to fame with the reality TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians, featuring almost all of her family members. Many of her family members gained an immense fan following with the sisters Kim, Kylie, and Kendall headlining their family fame most of the time. Kim Kardashian is famous for her curvaceous body, makeup line, apparel associations and many entrepreneurial ventures along with being a social media influencer. Check out her white dress outfits reigning all over social media. 

ALSO READ| Nail LA Street Fashion With Tips From Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian And Hailey Bieber 

Kim Kardashian's photos

Kim Kardashian is often seen wearing satin whites as her evening dress at many events. The socialite is wearing a beautifully designed satin dress with lace borders. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The 39-year old's pictures in gowns and bikinis are popular posts that gain maximum media attention. Here Kim is seen enjoying her Cabo time in this halter neck white bikini. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Lookalikes Spotted All Over The World. See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Styles (@kim_kardashian_styles) on

 

Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim Kardashian is one of those celebs who can wear white pajama and make it look so glamorous. The socialite boasts of a massive fan following of approx 158 million followers on her Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian's 'Monday Madness' Post Is Something You Can Relate To

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Styles (@kim_kardashian_styles) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Styles (@kim_kardashian_styles) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Styles (@kim_kardashian_styles) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Styles (@kim_kardashian_styles) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Styles (@kim_kardashian_styles) on

Image Courtesy: kim_kardashian_styles Instagram and Kim Kardashian Instagram

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian's Documentary, The Justice Project's Trailer To Finally Come Out This Year

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA