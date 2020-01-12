The Debate
Nail LA Street Fashion With Tips From Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian And Hailey Bieber 

Hollywood News

LA street fashion inspiration from these top high profile celebs are many fashion followers inspiration goals. Take a look at the street style fashion of celebs

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
LA street fashion

A lot of Hollywood celebrities live in LA. Including high profile celebs like Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart. Kristen Jaymes Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyra Banks, and Leonardo DiCaprio to name a few. The celeb hotspots include locations like Beverly Hills, Melrose, West Hollywood, West third street, Larchmont, Sanat Monica, Malibu, While these locales offer to be the perfect celeb hotspots in LA, take a look at the LA street fashion of these high profile celebs and how you can get inspire your wardrobe from it. 

LA street fashion

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has an undeniably complete package of the Californian girl along with a quick wit. She manages to look like a bonafide bombshell each time she steps out in the L.A streets. Gigi Hadid usually puts an athletic or athleisure twist in each of the outfits she wears while strolling on the high fashion streets of L.A. take a look at her L.A. street fashion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid Style (@gigi_hadid_style) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid Style (@gigi_hadid_style) on

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has often been seen flaunting off her curves in a crop top and midi skirt. While during errands she has also been seen baring her midriff by wearing the perfect heels to match with her casual L.A. looks. She also wears a lot of overcoats on top of pretty much everything lately. Her style ranges from body-hugging outfits to crop tops to overcoats. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Style (@kim.kardashian.style) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Style (@kim.kardashian.style) on

Hailey Bieber 

Hailey Bieber usually wears a rocker chic look when she is in L.A. Her black leather pant is a common thing to wear nowadays. Her black heels are superbly stylish. One can easily sport her in black outfits while she is in L.A. Take a look at this photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrity Daily Looks (@celebrityworld.blog) on

