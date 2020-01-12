Nail LA Street Fashion With Tips From Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian And Hailey Bieber 

A lot of Hollywood celebrities live in LA. Including high profile celebs like Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart. Kristen Jaymes Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyra Banks, and Leonardo DiCaprio to name a few. The celeb hotspots include locations like Beverly Hills, Melrose, West Hollywood, West third street, Larchmont, Sanat Monica, Malibu, While these locales offer to be the perfect celeb hotspots in LA, take a look at the LA street fashion of these high profile celebs and how you can get inspire your wardrobe from it.

LA street fashion

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has an undeniably complete package of the Californian girl along with a quick wit. She manages to look like a bonafide bombshell each time she steps out in the L.A streets. Gigi Hadid usually puts an athletic or athleisure twist in each of the outfits she wears while strolling on the high fashion streets of L.A. take a look at her L.A. street fashion.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has often been seen flaunting off her curves in a crop top and midi skirt. While during errands she has also been seen baring her midriff by wearing the perfect heels to match with her casual L.A. looks. She also wears a lot of overcoats on top of pretty much everything lately. Her style ranges from body-hugging outfits to crop tops to overcoats.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber usually wears a rocker chic look when she is in L.A. Her black leather pant is a common thing to wear nowadays. Her black heels are superbly stylish. One can easily sport her in black outfits while she is in L.A. Take a look at this photo.

