Kim Kardashian Gives An Early Mother's Day Gift To Her Mom, Kris Jenner; Fans Laud Her

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share an adorable post to give an early Mother’s day wishes to her mom, Kris Jenner. The actor shared a major throwback picture of her mother along with a gift that she has got for her mother. And fans are all hearts over the post and the sweet message she wrote for her mother.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian shared a throwback picture of her mother and she can be seen striking a stunning pose in a bikini. And in the second picture, she goes on to reveal the gift she gave for her mother. Kim went on to reveal that she prepared a photo album with the help of her mom and dad’s wedding photographer and complied with a photo from their wedding in 1978. She also gifted her mother the camera that was used to capture those moments.

Along with the post, Kim Kardashian penned a sweet note to her mother. She wrote, “This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dad’s wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!”

Fans went gaga seeing Kim Kardashian's Instagram post. Fans were also happy to see Kim give her mother such a wonderful gift. Kim also received several likes and comments on the post. Netizens went on to praise her for the thoughtful gift and also were amazed to see young Kris in such a stunning avatar. Some of the fans wrote, “Happy Mother’s day to the Momager,” “She is so amazing !!!” “Happy Mother’s Day to you and mom!!!” “Beautiful,” and much more. Check out a few more comments from fans on Kim Kardashain's Instagram post.

