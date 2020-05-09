Weekly Celeb Roundup: Kim Kardashian Had A Busy Week Amid Self-quarantine; See Pics

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is figuring out ways to make full use of their quarantine time by doing something productive. One of the global celebrities who seemed to have a busy week was the Kar-Jenner sister, Kim Kardashian. Kim undeniably knows how to strike a balance between her personal life and work life, which is quite evident from her social media handles. From spending we-time with her family to promoting her makeup brand and modelling for photo-shoots, Kim has been doing it all. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Kim Kardashian did this week amid self-quarantine.

Weekly celeb roundup: What was Kim Kardashian up to this week?

1) Stood up for a cause

Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to stand up for a cause of feeding the deprived by staring the '#SeeAPlateFillAPlate' initiative. In association with Panera Bread and Feeding America, the beauty mogul urged her fans to donate a minimal amount of $3 to 'TogetherWithoutHunger.org'. By sharing pictures of her plate art, Kim also nominated her mother, Kris Jenner and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendal Jenner by asking them to decorate a plate with her.

2) Turned "Venomousss"

Kim Kardashian recently turned muse for a fashion photographer Greg Swales. In the recent pictures posted by her, Kim donned a snakeskin ensemble sporting a "venomousss" look curated by makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan and her hairstylist Chris Appleton. Her look comprised smokey eyes with a nude undertone, dewy makeup and a mid-parted hairdo. She rounded it off by snakeskin nail art to complement her ensemble. She captioned the post, "venomousss".

3) Spent we-time with her family

The Kar-Jenner sister recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph of her hubby, Kanye West and daughters, North West and Chicago West spending quality time. In the picture posted by Kim, her daughters were seen chilling with dad Kanye by the bed. From what it seems, the West family was busy watching TV while Kim captured a candid photo of them.

