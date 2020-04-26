Kim Kardashian faces backlash over her look, netizens accuse her of cultural appropriation

American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has landed herself in trouble again and faced some backlash on social media. The star got herself in controversy after she was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing traditional Indian jewelry Maang Tika. Kim who is known to impress fans with her style was called out for her look. The pictures which were shared by Kim on April 23 where she can be seen wearing a body-hugging crop top-skirt set and a golden colored maang tika did not seem to go well with the netizens.

Kim Kardashian gets slammed by fans

Twitteratis called out the reality star for not respecting and appropriating a culture. One of the comments read, "Are you going to appropriate every culture in the world? What about you claiming your Armenian roots for once? People call you out every time to tell you that it’s disrespectful and offensive, yet you still continue. What’s wrong with you Kimberly?" Indians, too, did not hold back and even referred to Kim as 'Didi'. Another user pointed out at the KUTK star and wrote, "stop stealing cultures and stay white please."

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Kim Kardashian Bear Striking Similarities; Pics Inside

Read: Kim Kardashian, Her Mom Kris & Grandma MJ Are Twinning And Slaying In This Family Photo

You are not the Mastani you think you are. Its cringing stop it. pic.twitter.com/AsyFe3r2Vb — 🐨🌳ShyGuyMonny⁷ ✨ (@JoonieMonniPooh) April 23, 2020

what kkkim thought she was serving pic.twitter.com/ReU9K8v5BF — مشال⁷ (@myjoonandstars) April 23, 2020

Kim didi it's not too late to delete it — vaishnavi (@ElvisStressley_) April 23, 2020

A third user called out at the star and asked her to not use Indian accessories like this. "I'm TIRED of y'all using our Indian/South-Asian as accessories. like is it that tough to leave our cultures alone???" the user wrote. Another fan of Kim shared a clip from the film Bajirao Mastani where Deepika can be seen dancing on the track.

Kim Kardashian is seen spending quarantine time in her home with her family at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands, doing chores, and also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. This is not the first time that the star has expressed her fondness for Indian traditional jewelry. Earlier also, Kim has shared beautiful pictures where she can be seen nailing the Indian outfit and matching accessories.

Read: Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Pic Of North & Saint Posing On A Private Jet

Read: Kim Kardashian Can Pull Off Anything & These Pics In Indian Outfits Is Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.