Kim Kardashian, Her Mom Kris & Grandma MJ Are Twinning And Slaying In This Family Photo

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share an adorable three-generation picture. The actor can be seen posing alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, and her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. The three can be seen twinning from top to bottom.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon can be seen posing in off-white tops and neutral coloured pants while also flaunted their blonde hair. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “My favourite ladies.”

She also shared a fun fact saying that her grandma has a secret Instagram account where she keeps a tab on her family. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to praise the actor for this adorable picture. One of the fans said, “Wow beautiful”. While the other one said “Queens”. Check out a few more comments from her fans below.

The actor loves treating taking fans down the memory lane. She often shares throwback pictures of her younger self on Instagram. And fans go gaga seeing her pictures. The actor recently shared a picture of herself from the seventh grade. She always looked fashionable even during her school days. Check out a few throwback pictures of Kim Kardashian that will leave fans shocked.

