Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Pic Of North & Saint Posing On A Private Jet

Coronavirus has brought several places all around the world to a halt. People are urged to stay home to curb the spread of the virus and practice social distancing too. Celebrities are spending time in quarantine with their family and close ones. Kim Kardashian is also seen spending time in her home due to lockdown. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands and doing chores. The business mogul is also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids on her Instagram. Kim recently shared a pic of her kids North & Saint who were posing for a pic on their private jet. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Binge-watched This Series During Her Time In Quarantine

Kim Kardashian shares a throwback pic of her kids

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram to share a pic of her kids North West and Saint West. In this throwback picture, both the kids are seen sitting on a chair in a private jet. North West is seen sporting blue nightwear. Her younger brother Saint is seen sporting batman-themed grey and black nightwear. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| How Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall And Kylie Are Spending Lockdown

Other than this, in her break that from her hectic schedule, Kim Kardashian is binge-watching shows. She took to her Twitter to tell her fans what she recently watched. Kim took to her Twitter on April 20, 2020, to tell her fans that she has binged the show Big Little Lies. She also expressed that the show is "sooo good" which indicates that she liked the show. She also asked her fans whether they have watched it as well. Take a look at the tweet here.

I just binged Big Little Lies! It’s sooo good! Who has seen it? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2020

Read Also| Kim Kardashian To Kylie: Times When 'KUWTK' Sisters Had A Fashion Face-off With Each Other

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Pic Of Sis Kylie Jenner In Stunning Black SKIMS Outfit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.