Kim Kardashian Laughs At Memes That Compare Her Clothes To Colourful Sanitizer Bottles

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, with increased awareness about sanitization, hand sanitizers have suddenly become some of the best selling products in the world. This has also led to hundreds of new sanitizer memes on social media. One Twitter user decided to compare Kim Kardashian's fashion sense with different brands of sanitizers. These memes were so hilarious that even Kim Kardashian herself could not stop herself from laughing out loud.

Kim Kardashian's fan compares her many outfits to different hand sanitizer brands

Kim Kardashian x Hand Sanitizers thread: pic.twitter.com/MRpnnmaix1 — noemi (@NoemyeWest) March 14, 2020

A few months ago, a Twitter user started a hilarious thread where she compared Kim Kardashian's body-hugging outfits to various colourful brands of hand sanitizers. Though this thread was started back in March, it is still trending on Twitter. In fact, Kim Kardashian just recently found out about this thread and even commented on one of the posts.

Even though the posts were making fun of Kim Kardashian's colourful wardrobe, she could not help but laugh at the hilarious memes that were made by her fans. Just a while ago, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a photo of her quarantine life. Her latest photo featured her husband, Kanye West, and her two daughters, North and Chicago West.

