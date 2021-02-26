Kim Kardashian Left ‘infuriated’ As Kanye West Tells Pals She Is Not Serious About Divorce

Even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce went through after months of speculation, according to The Sun a source told them many family members and friends were shocked by the move because they know Kim loved Kanye too much to ever go through the idea of quitting their marriage. Some from their inner circle even believed that the divorce may not go through as Kim could give it another shot only if Kanye changed his ways and became the husband and father she wanted him to be. The report further stated that Kanye was telling his friends that Kim was bluffing about the divorce and their marriage is not really ending; thus infuriating Kim with his false claim.

Kim thought Kanye would take the matter seriously but instead, he was confiding among his friends about he knew what she was up to. In the same article, it was revealed that Kanye shared everything with his friends and he turned to his own family when he needed someone’s support. That made it difficult for Kim because he did not turn to her family for help since they usually liked to be in charge.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have 'different Visions' When It Comes To Parenting: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

In January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were discussing divorce after living separately for months. On February 19, 2021, The Keeping Up With Kardashians star filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of their marriage. According to People, the stars are believed to have prenup agreements protecting their billion-dollar fortunes and assets. Kim has asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Feels Kanye West Was Not Ready To "compromise" For Their Marriage

Know about Kim Kardashian's family

Kim Kardashian’s mother is Kris Jenner and she has an older sister Kourtney, a younger sister Khloe, a younger brother Rob and they all appear on the E!'s reality show Keeping Up With Kardashian which has been running successfully since 2007. Kim and Kanye West started dating in April 2012 and they got engaged in October 2013. The couple got married on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in a private ceremony. Before wedlock, they welcomed their first child North “Nori” West in June 2013. The couple has three more children named Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. The latter two were born through surrogate pregnancy.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Instagram

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Family Shares Their Thoughts On Her Divorce From Kanye West

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Soaks Up In Sun Amidst Divorce Rumours With Rapper Kanye West

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.