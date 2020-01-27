Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Diva Even In Funky And Outrageous Outfits; Read Here

Kim Kardashian is known for setting the style bar really high. Many a time this Hollywood A-lister television star was seen sporting funky or outrageous outfits but still managed to look like a diva. From sporting insect costumes to getting dressed as a cartoon character, nothing lows the celeb's fashion game. Here is a list of Kim Kardashian's bold and outrageous outfits in which she wowed her fans:

Kim Kardashian's heavenly look

In the above picture, Kim Kardashian is seen sporting a nude colour one-piece swimsuit. She paired her outfit with nude gladiator heels. She went for minimalistic makeup and kept her hair open in wavy locks. The background of the sky also added a certain charm to Kardashian's photo.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Most Stunning Selfies You Must Check Out

Kim Kardashian turns insect

In this picture, Kim Kardashian is seen sporting an insect costume. The outfit was silver in colour with blue, green and silver glitter all over it. Kim paired her outfit with silver sunglasses which looked like an insect's eyes. She also put on a silver cap for a complete insect getup. Kim went for a minimalistic makeup look to compliment her costume.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Kidman: Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy

Kim Kardashian turns Betty Rubble

Kim Kardashian took up the costume of Betty Rubble from the famous cartoon show, The Flinstones. She posed in Betty's typical halter-neck and sky blue outfit. To get into the character, Kim went bare feet and sported a wig of Betty's hairstyle. She also sported a sky-blue bow.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shares An 'Ouch' Moment With Her Not-so-white Couch

Kim Kardashian's black outfit

In the above picture, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing a sequined black dress. She paired her outfit with black stocking and a pair of heels. Her accessories included a pearl necklace and earring set with matching pearl bracelets. Kim went for minimalistic makeup and her hair was done up in a voluminous hairdo.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death With A Heartfelt Post, Says 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Expressed Love For Chicago As Kim Kardashian Hosts Pink Birthday Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.