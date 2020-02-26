The Debate
Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Big Sister Moments With Her Siblings

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian and her sisters keep checking on each other. Just like all sisters, they teach important things. Here are the best sibling moments.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are no different from regular siblings. They laugh, cry and pull each other’s legs. But most importantly, they love one another dearly. At the end of the day, they are family who sticks together.

Kardashian-Jenner sisters are quite relatable and they keep checking on each other. Just like all sisters, they teach important things and share wonderful moments. Therefore, we are recalling some of the adorable Kim Kardashian and sibling moments.

Here are the times when Kardashian experienced big sister moments 

1. Kim Kardashian stands up for kylie Jenner and slams Rob Kardashian for disrespecting his mother for the food that she bought 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

2. Kendall Jenner receives a surprise from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian after she comes back from her modeling spree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

3. Kim Kardashian dons the hat of a big sister and teaches Kylie Jenner ways to deal with the media

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

4. Kourtney Kardashian hides Kim Kardashian’s cell phone for forty-eight hours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

5. Khloe Kardashian’s heart-warming reaction when Kim Kardashian reveals about her pregnancy 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

Also read: Kim Kardashian Accused Of Blackfishing, Netizens Call Her Make-up 'extremely Disturbing'

Also read: Kim Kardashian Gets A Surprise Holiday As A Gift From Kanye West On Valentine's Day

6. Khloe Kardashian meets Kim Kardashian after the Paris robbery and the duo embraces each other

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

7. Kim Kardashian advises Kylie Jenner to become professional and stop being a diva

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

Also read: Kim Kardashian Looks Like A 'Desert Goddess' In Brown Bikini In Her Latest Post, See Pics

Also read: Justin Bieber Sings At Kanye West’s Sunday Service; Kim Kardashian Shares A Video

 

 

Published:
