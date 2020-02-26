Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Big Sister Moments With Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are no different from regular siblings. They laugh, cry and pull each other’s legs. But most importantly, they love one another dearly. At the end of the day, they are family who sticks together.

Kardashian-Jenner sisters are quite relatable and they keep checking on each other. Just like all sisters, they teach important things and share wonderful moments. Therefore, we are recalling some of the adorable Kim Kardashian and sibling moments.

Here are the times when Kardashian experienced big sister moments

1. Kim Kardashian stands up for kylie Jenner and slams Rob Kardashian for disrespecting his mother for the food that she bought

2. Kendall Jenner receives a surprise from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian after she comes back from her modeling spree

3. Kim Kardashian dons the hat of a big sister and teaches Kylie Jenner ways to deal with the media

4. Kourtney Kardashian hides Kim Kardashian’s cell phone for forty-eight hours

5. Khloe Kardashian’s heart-warming reaction when Kim Kardashian reveals about her pregnancy

6. Khloe Kardashian meets Kim Kardashian after the Paris robbery and the duo embraces each other

7. Kim Kardashian advises Kylie Jenner to become professional and stop being a diva

