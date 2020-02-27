What Time Does 'Love Is Blind' Air On Netflix? Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Love Is Blind is one of the most popular shows on Netflix as of now. The show has some of the most dedicated fans who speak highly of it all over social media. According to an entertainment portal, the show is the first-ever number one TV show on Netflix’s daily list of top 10 most popular shows. Fans of the show claim that it is the addictive nature of the show followed by the immersive storyline that keeps them hooked on to it.

What time does 'Love Is Blind' come on Netflix?

About the show

Love Is Blind follows the life of a bunch of single girls who embark on a quest to go on blind dates. The ultimate goal for them is to walk down the aisle. However, they all get engaged to strangers and hence no one gets to actually see their partner until after the engagement. Part 2 of the series took the couples away from their luxurious life and placed them in the epicentre of the Atlanta area. It was in this episode that the parents of the couples met each other and explored the house they would be living in.

About the episodes

Episode 9 of the series concluded with Giannina and Damian’s big marriage. Theirs was the first among the five big marriages to take place. However, Damian did not seem right to some viewers as he looked overwhelmed and sketchy. This has got the fans worried about how the things will turn out for them here on.

When will Love Is Blind finale air?

The season has only aired the first 9 episodes and is gearing up for the season finale or the 10th episode. The makers of the show have revealed that the episode will be coming soon and will also be aired on Netflix. According to an entertainment portal, the final episode will air on February 27, Thursday, which will mark the end of season one for Love Is Blind.

The finale is expected to be a super-sized episode and is expected to be aired at midnight, 12:01 a.m. PT, according to an entertainment portal.

