Times When Kim Kardashian Got Emotional On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Hollywood News

Reality star Kim Kardashian, on several occasions, could not control her emotions and cried on her show KUWTK. Know more about 3 such instances here.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is an exceptionally popular celebrated socialite. The multi-faceted TV personality is also an entrepreneur, who is a billionaire. From her clothing line to perfume labels, everything that Kim Kardashian does become a trend. Married to the International singing star Kanye West, Kim Kardashian always manages to stay in the headline. Her popularity rose to the peak after she appeared with her family in the famous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Since then, there is no looking back for Kim. She has been in the limelight for her outlandish fashion choices, relationships and modelling work. Watching episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a guilty pleasure for millions. As the adage goes, you can hate it or love it, but you simply cannot ignore it. The popular celebrity has time and again showed us a different shade of her personality. Sometimes she's happy, while there have also been times when Kim Kardashian broke down into a puddle of tears. 

Let's take a look at the three times when Kim Kardashian cried on her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

When Kim Kardashian cried on her family vacation 

Kim's mom Kris Jenner planed a fun-filled family holiday to Wyoming in the U.S. Everything seemed to go fine until Kim Kardashian reached a point of breakdown during an adventure ride. She has a fear of heights, commonly known as Acrophobia. Out of nowhere, Kim Kardashian West started crying and she felt nervous about taking an adventure ride. Her sister Kourtney found Kim's behaviour hysterical. 

A spider makes Kim Kardashian cry 

Another instance where Kim Kardashian cried on KUWTK was during her visit to Joe Francis House with her family. As soon as she landed on the estate, Kim Kardshian freaked out. This was because Kim felt that she has a spider crawling on her back. That's when Kim burst into tears. Her mother tried to calm her down but Kim was highly upset.

When Kim heard about Kanye West being hospitalized 

One of the most emotional moments for Kim Kardashian on the show KUWTK has been when she got a call from her husband Kanye West's friend. From his friend's voice, Kim realised that something is wrong. That's when Kim Kardashian cried her heart out. Later, she got to know that Kanye has been hospitalised, and she immediately left to see him. 

