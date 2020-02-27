All You Need To Know About Amber From 'Love Is Blind'

Love Is Blind is a reality dating show that features a number of couples on the show who date each other just by talking. They cannot see each other until they decide to get married. Matt Barnett and Amber Pike are one of the most talked couples of the show. A number of people have been trying to figure out who these contestants really are. Here are some facts and details about Love is Blind cast member Amber Pike.

About Amber from the Love Is Blind

According to Amber Pike’s Netflix bio, she used to be a tank mechanic and was serving at the Georgia Army National Guard before entering the sets of the reality TV show. She also gained much popularity back in 2017 when she managed to win the Hooters bikini competition. She is 27 years old and has originated from Augusta, Georgia. Amber’s Instagram profile certainly tells a lot about her and is a proud military girl.

About Matt and Amber from Love Is Blind

Matt Barnett and Amber Pike have been one of the most prominent couples of the show. The two decided to move in together and hopefully see their relationship blossom. The couple had also considered having their real engagement after getting to know how their relationship is working. There have been no official statements or talks about the two but both the Love Is Blind contestants follow each other on Instagram.

