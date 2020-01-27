The Debate
Kobe Bryant Dead: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer Lead Cricketing Fraternity's Tributes

On Monday morning, it was confirmed that basketball legend Kobe Bryant had passed away in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others.

This morning was a sad one for any sports enthusiast as reports emerged of NBA legend Kobe Bryant having passed away in a helicopter crash. The reports were later confirmed to be true by the authorities and tributes started pouring in for the legend. Bryant, who was only 41, lost his life in the crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. He had retired from playing basketball in 2016 and had pursued other ventures in business and media.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant killed in Helicopter crash: Cristiano Ronaldo grieves legend's untimely demise

Kobe Bryant: Cricketers mourn the basketball legend's death

Bryant's immeasurable influence was clearly evident when tributes started pouring in from notable personalities around the world. Famous cricketers like Virat Kohli also shared their messages for Kobe Bryant and shared their accounts of how the legendary player had impacted their lives. Kohli shared an elaborate message where he mentioned how he used to wake up early in the mornings to witness Kobe Bryant play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kohli extended his condolences to Kobe Bryant's family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant, Gianna death: Bollywood mourns the demise of the Basketball legend

Here are the other cricketers who paid tribute to Bryant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant dead: Raptors, Spurs both take 24-second violations in honour of Lakers legend

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant dead: Former US President Barack Obama pays heartfelt tribute

Published:
