"Happy Birthday Naga Babu": Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Share Heartfelt Wishes

Actor Nagendra Babu, also known as Naga Babu, has been celebrating his 59th birthday on October 29, 2020. He is highly respected for his work in various south Indian films including Anji, Orange, Geetha Govindam, and Chandamama, amongst others. On this special day, a number of fans have been taking to social media to wish the actor while being safe at home. Here is a look at a few family members and celebrities who put up heartfelt wishes for Naga Babu on his birthday.

Celebs' wishes on Naga Babu’s birthday

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Naga Babu’s brother Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter to wish the actor a happy birthday with a sweet note. He posted a picture with Naga Babu where he is seen having some precious family time at a public gathering. The two artists are seen looking at each other while the moment is captured. In the caption for the picture, Chiranjeevi Konidela has mentioned his brother is passionately loyal, emotional, kind-hearted, and fun-loving, in every sense. He has sent out his best wishes while wishing him a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to my passionately loyal, emotional, kind hearted and fun loving brother @NagaBabuOffl Have a great year ahead! మన బంధం, అనుబంధం ఎప్పటికీ ఇలాగే కొనసాగాలని , నీ ప్రతి పుట్టినరోజుకి అది మరింత బలపడాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను! pic.twitter.com/qswBwxgVfe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej

Actor Sai Dharam Tej decided to post a throwback picture to wish Naga Babu on his birthday. In the old photograph, a young Sai Tej is seen standing next to Naga Babu with a bright mischievous smile across his face. He is also seen shyly putting his finger in his mouth while Naga Babu flashes a sweet smile for the camera. Naga is seen dressed in an all-white attire which was in fashion back in the days. Sai Dharam Tej has mentioned that his mama was responsible for getting him into sports and arts. He has called Naga Babu his pillar of strength while wishing him a happy birthday. Here is a look.

The man behind me getting into sports and arts...Wishing one of my pillars of support and strength @NagaBabuOffl mama, a very Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/dp9lxONvQb — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 29, 2020

Read Nagababu Aka Nagendra Babu's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read On

Also read Naga Babu Konidela Is 'staying Positive' After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Varun Tej Konidela

Varun Tej Konidela had the sweetest message for his father while wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture posted, the father-son duo is seen wearing matching outfits while Varun places a sweet kiss on Naga Babu’s cheeks. They both seem delighted as they share a delightful moment together. In the caption for the post, he has wished his father a happy birthday while calling him his best friend. This birthday wish also includes a thank-you note as he was raised with a lot of love. Have a look.

Read Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film Announced: 'Power Star' Set To Play A 'Super Cop'

Also read Pawan Kalyan And Nandamuri Balakrishna Look Dapper In An Old Picture Shared By Naga Babu

Image Courtesy: Chiranjeevi Konidela Twitter and Varun Tej Konidela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.