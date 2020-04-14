North West Steals The Show In Mom Kim Kardashian's Video About Quarantine

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most celebrities are urging their fans on social media to stay home and follow social distancing. Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian was also making a similar video to post and spread awareness when daughter, North West photobombed it.

Kim Kardashian's Coronavirus awareness video crashed by North West

Kim Kardashian was recording a message to spread awareness about the pandemic and also urge her fans to stay home. But it seems her 6-year-old, North West grabbed the spotlight from her mother. Kim started her video saying, "Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you" when North West popped up on the screen adding, "And North West!".

Kim Kardashian continued, "I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it's California and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves...". After this, the toddler told her mother that she wanted to go out. However, Kim told her she already had her time in the garden.

After Kim Kardashian continued her video, she abruptly broke off again to reprimand North West for apparently jumping on the bed. She again continued telling her viewers about the things they could do at home before North West popped up beside her again. Kim continued, "Trust me, I want to get out—more than you know. It's really important to always do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones". To this, the little one interrupted her and said, "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends".

This has become of the most popular of Kim Kardashian's videos, all thanks to her daughter North West. In fact, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom also shared it on his official Twitter account. Take a look:

