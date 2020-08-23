Who Is Kim Kardashian's BFF Allison Statter? Everything To Know About Her

Kim Kardashian recently announced that she will be launching a new line of makeup which will be out around the time of fall 2020. Though the beauty mogul has previously worked with members of her family like Kylie and Kris, this time around, Kim will be collaborating with Allison Statter. Both Kim and Allison had recently taken to their Instagram and announced their KKWxALLISON. Though the two are collaborating for the first time at the professional front, Allison and Kim actually go way back. Read below to know about Kim Kardashian's childhood friend Allison Statter.

Also read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West working on their marriage at a lavish Colorado resort

Who is Allison Statter?

Statter is one of the oldest people in Kim's friend circle. The two go way back to attending elementary school together. Allison has also appeared on some episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Their friendship also reflects upon their collaboration which has been described by the two as a way to honour their lifelong friendship. The products in the range have been titled 'BFFAE'- Best Friends Forever and Ever. The palettes in the beauty line up have a collage of Allison and Kim through the years.

Also read: Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton's friendship: Are the two still good friends?

The two have practically grown up together and have continued to be friends with each other over the years. Allison is the co-founder of Blended Strategy Group which a celebrity ad social media influencer marketing, PR and branding agency. She has worked in the entertainment industry for almost 16 years before shifting to marketing. According to her, being in the business in LA and around celebrities is something that is easy for her as she was raised in a similar environment. She is the daughter of Irving Azoff, who is a music executive having worked with big names in the music industry like Christina Aguilera.

Also read: When Kim Kardashian West admitted regretting pursuing career in music

Her dad acted as a mentor for her to set up her career. Statter has gone on record and stated that though having their own father as a mentor in a career can be a little tough but it has amazing benefits. She describes success in her career to 'getting lucky' and has expressed that she is grateful for the work she has put in.

Also read: Kim Kardashian, Monica team up in support of 2002 nightclub murder accused Corey Miller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.