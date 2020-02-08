Kim Kardashian Reveals 'surrogate Therapist' Helped Bond With Woman Carrying Chicago

Kim Kardashian, a mother of four, beauty business mogul recently revealed in an interview why she enlisted the help of a surrogate to welcome her third child. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third daughter on January 15, 2018. Kim got candid with Laura Wasser about Chicago’s birth story, during her podcast with iHeart Radio’s All’s Fair.

Kim Kardashian recalled that she was dependent on her 'surrogate therapist' for communication with the surrogate mother. She was trying to develop a positive relationship with the baby. For this, they were dependent on someone who was a therapist and a link between the surrogate mother and Kim Kardashian. There were frequent exchanges of emotions between the two. According to Kim Kardashian’s interview, the surrogate therapist is found through a surrogate attorney, who get the broker and then the surrogate broker finds a therapist.

Kim Kardashian added that it took them only a few exchanges to get closer to each other. Towards the end of the pregnancy, Kim and the surrogate mother were very close. They were suggested by the surrogate therapist to exchange words through text. The therapist also suggested taking the surrogate mother to a massage, as that would have helped.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and the surrogate mother were comfortable in exchanging questions and queries as well. For example, a birthing plan, or the process of it was discussed between the two. Kim Kardashian was comfortable with answering queries. Furthermore, Kim Kardashian revealed that she went ahead with the plan despite facing public criticisms, as she had earlier suffered two high-risk pregnancies. Towards the end of the interview, Kim Kardashian was grateful for modern technologies and more as future pregnancies were not an option for her.

