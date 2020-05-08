Kim Kardashian Shares A Pic Of Kanye, North And Saint Enjoying A Movie Together

Kim Kardashian is spending time in her home due to the ongoing pandemic. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands and doing chores and is also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. She recently shared a pic of her husband Kanye West, daughter North West, and son Saint West while the trio is enjoying a film at the house. Take a look at the post here.

Kim Kardashian shares a pic of husband Kanye, North and Saint

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on May 7, 2020, and shared a picture of her husband Kanye West and their kids North and Saint. In the picture, all three of them can be seen enjoying their time watching a movie. Kim captioned the picture with a yellow heart emoji showing her love for Kanye as he is in a yellow hoodie. Apart from this, North can be seen in a white robe-like dress and Saint can be seen in an orange nightsuit and white crocs. Take a look at it here.

Kim Kardashian had shared a similar picture on her profile in the latter half of March. In that picture, the whole Kardashian-West family was seen enjoying a film. Kim had captioned the picture by asking fans what they are doing to keep kids entertained: "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???" She also was seen taking suggestions from her fans for activities she can do during the quarantine. "As a family we are social distancing, but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!" Take a look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family picture here.

