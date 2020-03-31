Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Picture, While Khloe Makes An Interesting Observation

Hollywood reality star Kim Kardashian who is married to rapper Kanye West shared a throwback picture on her Instagram. Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-known names in Hollywood. The reality star rose to fame with her reality show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner are a part of the show.

Kim Kardashian’s photos

Kim Kardashian took to her social media and shared a major throwback picture of herself and her friend from college. In the social media post, she mentioned that the name of her friend is Allison. Kim Kardashian also mentioned that the picture has her laughing out loud. Kim also stated that her choice of fashion was quite questionable back in the days.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian is seen sporting a short pixie haircut and has a turquoise coloured liner. She wore a patterned top and smiles brightly at the camera. While many people commented on her picture, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s comment had the audiences doubling up in laughter. Khloe Kardashian questioned why Kim’s friend was holding on to her? She also added a few kissing heart emojis at the end of the comment.

Like Mother, like daughter

Kim Kardashian’s fans were quick to notice that she looked a lot like her mother Kris Jenner in the throwback picture. Many of her fans stated that her hairdo matches to the one her mother has. While some also added that Kim Kardashian in the throwback picture looked like a hybrid of her mother Kris and her other sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Netizens were surprised to read that the picture was that on Kim and not her mother. Some went on to say that they thought that the throwback picture was that of Kris Jenner. Netizens stated that Kim Kardashian was a spitting image of Kris Jenner in the throwback picture. The throwback picture of Kim Kardashian has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs.

