Kim Kardashian Should 'Divorce Neutrals And Greys', Say Fans Amid Split With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s marriage has been making headlines since the latter’s controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts last year. The SKIMS founder has finally filed for divorce earlier this month after remaining married for seven years. Ever since Kanye openly discussed their marriage last year, the duo tried marriage counselling and spent months reconciling with each other. But it appears, nothing worked out for the two and the celebrity couple decided to split ways with agreeing to joint custody of their kids.

Ever since the divorce rumours were confirmed by the couple, fans had something interesting to tell Kim Kardashian. Twitterati in abundance flooded the micro-blogging site requesting Kim to start wearing colours again. It is not a hidden fact that The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is often spotted donning dull colours. Now, along with divorcing Kanye, fans want her to divorce her staple grey, white and black attires.

Netizens want Kim to fill her life with colours so that the star could bring a vibrant aura to her life once again. A user also expressed that she is eagerly waiting to watch Kim slay in colourful ensembles post-divorce. The user believes it is Kanye who had stopped his wife Kim from opting for colours. Many feel that the best thing that will come out of their divorce is that they will again witness Kim dazzling in strappy heels and neon hues. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

the best thing that could happen in the kimye divorce is kim ditching the drab neutrals and grays and going back to full glam, bright colors, big sunglasses, and strappy heels — Laura (@laura4syth) January 6, 2021

Kim bouta start wearing colors again soon as her and Ye sign them Divorce papers — LEX (@LexxGabrielle_) January 6, 2021

Now that Kim has filed for divorce, I want her to divorce these tan, black, brown clothes. Bring the colors back sis. — cold girl chas. (@smplyfanchastic) February 19, 2021

I am SO ready for Kim's post divorce slay when she's finally allowed to wear colors again. https://t.co/h0mLbheHkA — AIIegedly Yves (@AdamantxYves) November 20, 2016

also good for kim finally getting a divorce. girl can start wearing colors again — pobrecita yarita (@yara_zayas) January 6, 2021

Kanye and Kim getting a divorce she bout to start wearing colors again y’all 👏🏽😂 — Chanel (@chanellmilan) January 13, 2021

What went wrong between Kim & Kanye?

After dating each other for two years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye decided to tie the knot back in May 2014. The couple has four children namely North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. The trouble in paradise began last year when Kanye opened up about their marriage during his presidential campaign. The rapper expressed that he wanted to abort daughter North and claimed that Kim brought North into the World when the rapper did not want to.

Soon after, Kanye issued a public apology for discussing their private matter publicly. This was followed by Kanye’s Twitter meltdown, which saw him revealing that the rapper wanted to divorce Kim after she allegedly met rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel. Kanye’s Twitter rampage included him calling his mother-in-law Kris Kardashian as ‘Kris Jong-Un’. Although Kim supported Kanye stating that the rapper suffers from bipolar disorder, the two couldn’t work it out and eventually decided to file for divorce.

