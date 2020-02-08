Kim Kardashian To Margot Robbie: Outfits That Hollywood Celebs Sported This Week

High profile Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, and Kim Kardashian stepped out to make many public appearances wearing many fashionable outfits. Take a look at all the outfits these Hollywood fashion role models wore this week.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston Has A Simple Trick For Handling The Paparazzi

Hollywood recap: Margot Robbie's outfits of the week

She was seen rocking a jumpsuit with a plunging neckline which she paired with strappy sandals. She looked classy in this pastel blue attire where she talked about her new movie Birds of Prey that is releasing this month.

Image Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube

Margot Robbie was seen on Graham Norton’s show talking about her embarrassing moments. She was dressed up like a boss lady. She kept her blonde hair tied in a low bun and wore a black blazer dress with a high slit. She went modest with this outfit and wore black stockings inside.

Image Source: The Graham Norton Show YouTube

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston Renuintes With Ex-beau John Mayer In Los Angeles? See Pics

Hollywood recap: Kim Kardashian's outfits of the week

Kim Kardashian donned this cosy and fuzzy outfit and posted it on her Instagram story this week. She looks pretty cosy and comfortable in this nude pink blouse, skirt and an overcoat.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram story

Kim K is seen wearing a leather sleeveless brown coloured top. She paired this look with a skin coloured pant. Kim is often seen wearing neutrals when she is at her home. She donned this look while appearing on YouTube with Kanye West on Architectural Digest.

Image source: Architectural Digest YouTube

Kim Kardashian was seen donning a sunny outfit in a full-sleeved light yellow coloured blouse and pairing it up with a mustard yellow coloured skirt. She kept her hair simple and wavy while she appeared on the Good Morning America show on Feb 5 and talked about her future projects.

Image Source: Good Morning America YouTube

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston ‘couldn’t Be More Excited’ As Matthew Perry Makes His Big Instagram Debut

Hollywood recap: Jennifer Lopez's outfits of the week

Jennifer Lopez shared her Jimmy Fallon outfit on her Instagram story. She is wearing a co-ordinated coat and short pants. For the blouse, she has opted for a formal white lace one. She has worn an oversized brown overcoat over her outfit. For accessories, she chose a box purse that has the exact grey black print which is on the dress that she is wearing.

Image Source: JLo Instagram story

JLo wore a shimmery silver outfit and looked as dashing as ever during the Super Bowl halftime show performing along with Shakira. She wore a shimmery monokini outfit with silver frills at the bottom of her dress.

Image Source: Gabriel Leontine YouTube

Jlo was seen wearing an all-white ensemble at the Super Bowl halftime conference. She wore a white crop top with a V neckline with two bands of hooks on the back and paired it up with a high waisted white pant. She also wore a white overcoat over it which she removed later. She held a football clutch in her hand to complete her look.

Image Source: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Florida YouTube

ALSO READ| How Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler's Relationship Has Evolved Over The Decades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.