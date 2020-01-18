Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Tiger-print Dress During Her Cabo Vacation; Pics Inside

Kim Kardashian was on a vacation in Cabo, Mexico. Kim was in Cabo for a weekend getaway where she was seen sporting a tiger-print dress. She shared the images on her Instagram, which made fans go crazy. But there is something more to the dress than actually meets the eye. Reportedly the same dress was seen on the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter runway in 2000. After two decades, Kim has managed to bring the retro style back, according to fans. Take a look at the post here:

Kim Kardashian sports a tiger-print dress on her Cabo vacation:

In this post, we can see three pictures of Kim Kardashian wearing a tiger-print silk maxi dress. She was wearing neo-gothic cross earrings and face-framing sunglasses to complete her look. She captioned the picture with a tiger emoji. Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner commented on the picture by writing “U cute cute”.

It was reported that Kim Kardashian took this dress from What Goes Around Comes Around, a retailer that sells curated luxury vintage goods from brands like Hermès and Chanel. Before her vacation, Kim was seen trying on her pink bikini. She had posted a picture of the same on her Instagram account. Take a look at the picture here:

After returning from Cabo, Kim Kardashian threw a party for Chicago West who turned two years old on January 15, 2020. Since, Chicago is a big fan of Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend, an elaborate Minnie Mouse themed party for her. It also included a huge Minnie Mouse tiered cake.

Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram

